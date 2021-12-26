Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,344,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.41% of Nutrien worth $151,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.99. 2,191,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.78.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.