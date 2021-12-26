Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,722,799 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,104,886 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 9.73% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $167,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 10.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 63.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE:BVN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,379. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 0.84. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $220.36 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 11.09%.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

