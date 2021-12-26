Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 118.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809,909 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.47% of Polaris worth $179,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Polaris by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Polaris by 2.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Polaris by 2.1% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PII stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.27. 389,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.42 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

