Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,456 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $54,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $600,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $113.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

