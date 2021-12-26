Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $54,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,249,000 after purchasing an additional 69,261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,016,000 after purchasing an additional 65,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $177.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $138.83 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

