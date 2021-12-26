Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Fiducient Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $432.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,032,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,346. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $335.37 and a 12 month high of $435.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $425.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

