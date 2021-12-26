Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.07% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $35,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

IVOG stock opened at $208.07 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.99 and a 12 month high of $219.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.03.

