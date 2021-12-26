Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $240.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

