Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) vs. ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Head to Head Comparison

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vapotherm and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapotherm -44.28% -54.76% -28.88% ClearPoint Neuro -75.28% -34.22% -19.35%

73.6% of Vapotherm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Vapotherm shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Vapotherm has a beta of -1.31, meaning that its share price is 231% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vapotherm and ClearPoint Neuro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapotherm $125.73 million 4.60 -$51.50 million ($2.26) -9.82 ClearPoint Neuro $12.83 million 21.67 -$6.78 million ($0.57) -20.63

ClearPoint Neuro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vapotherm. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapotherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vapotherm and ClearPoint Neuro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapotherm 0 0 3 0 3.00 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vapotherm currently has a consensus target price of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 81.76%. ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 197.62%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Vapotherm.

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats Vapotherm on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter. The company was founded by William F. Niland, Jun Cortez, and William Cirksena in 1998 and is headquartered in Exeter, NH.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

