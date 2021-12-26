VeChain Price Tops $0.0941 on Top Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. One VeChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0941 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $6.05 billion and approximately $258.60 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000147 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008650 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

