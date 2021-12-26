Vectorspace AI (VXV) Price Tops $4.26

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vectorspace AI has a total market cap of $165.06 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be purchased for $4.26 or 0.00008357 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.74 or 0.00390195 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000129 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000897 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.84 or 0.01246423 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Coin Profile

Vectorspace AI (VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,779,374 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using US dollars.

