Veil Hits Market Cap of $1.03 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Veil has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $556.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,086.95 or 1.00510620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00062803 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00298274 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.69 or 0.00468956 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.32 or 0.00159166 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009134 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001881 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

