Veil Price Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Veil has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $415.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,832.89 or 0.99785233 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00062404 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.86 or 0.00296145 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.96 or 0.00463183 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.53 or 0.00156127 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009589 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001869 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

