Velas Price Reaches $0.32 (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 26% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Velas has a market cap of $718.08 million and approximately $9.54 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded 48.4% higher against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003492 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003610 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,241,336,895 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

