Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0408 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $182.56 million and approximately $48.22 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

