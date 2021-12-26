VeriCoin (VRC) Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 22.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $917,512.40 and $437.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,437.94 or 1.00300054 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00062209 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00033813 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $634.76 or 0.01262269 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,433,359 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

