VerusCoin Market Cap Hits $51.49 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. VerusCoin has a market cap of $51.49 million and $21,321.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00061665 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.20 or 0.08059552 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,294.04 or 1.00080865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00073488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00053037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,993,665 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

