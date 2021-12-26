Viacoin Market Cap Reaches $4.23 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $21,563.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.29 or 0.00307470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

