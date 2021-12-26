Viberate (VIB) Market Cap Tops $8.96 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Viberate has a market cap of $8.96 million and $1.23 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Viberate has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00045357 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

