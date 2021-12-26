Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 591,873 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,474,543 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,873 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Regions Financial worth $74,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,302,610,000 after acquiring an additional 432,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after buying an additional 2,994,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,274,000 after buying an additional 1,545,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,824,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,009,000 after buying an additional 721,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,853,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,925,000 after buying an additional 1,061,142 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF opened at $21.52 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.