Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.82.

VSTO has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE VSTO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 208,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,001. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.09. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 491.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 406,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.6% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after acquiring an additional 248,441 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 412.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 213,150 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

