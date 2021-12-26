VNT Chain Price Tops $0.0003 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VNT Chain has a market cap of $785,273.53 and $284,328.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

