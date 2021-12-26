Wagerr Market Capitalization Tops $9.61 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0444 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $9.61 million and $8,681.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003897 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00032724 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.20 or 0.00429449 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 220,593,472 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

