Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 870,135 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 59,407 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 3.3% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $121,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.49. 5,862,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,390,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.28. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,024,595. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

