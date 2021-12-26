Warp Finance (WARP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $77,462.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $214.69 or 0.00420893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $77,462.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00012563 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003872 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00031979 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

