Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE) Insider Douglas Burger Purchases 198,500 Shares

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE) insider Douglas Burger purchased 198,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$69,598.47. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,355,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,033,225.44.

Douglas Burger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wavefront Technology Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, October 28th, Douglas Burger purchased 51,321 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$20,905.71.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Douglas Burger purchased 156,068 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$43,138.44.

On Friday, October 8th, Douglas Burger bought 120,501 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,537.69.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Douglas Burger bought 270,042 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,908.61.

Shares of CVE WEE traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,475. Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.67 million and a P/E ratio of -23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.12, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.