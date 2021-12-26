WazirX Price Reaches $1.30 on Top Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00002561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $422.11 million and approximately $37.98 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00062450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.31 or 0.07970831 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,660.95 or 0.99920596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00073412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00053147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

