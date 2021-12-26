Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $98,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of ARES opened at $81.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.66.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.92%.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $2,724,909.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.