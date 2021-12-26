Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 50,454 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $729,511.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $355,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,533,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,337,557. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 105.30 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $27.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

