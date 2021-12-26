Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $163.97 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $168.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

