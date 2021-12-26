Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.26 Million in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after purchasing an additional 677,426 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 593.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 61,643 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.26.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

NFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

