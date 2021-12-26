Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.32 Million in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $1,783,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.42.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $503.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $480.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.33. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.23 and a 12 month high of $516.35.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

