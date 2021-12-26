Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at $571,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,086.0% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 40,008 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 289,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at about $345,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $92.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.64. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $93.61.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.