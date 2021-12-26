Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,097 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $63,041,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,377,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,549,000 after acquiring an additional 732,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after acquiring an additional 426,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $58.02.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

