Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $2,778,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $2,278,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $275,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $661,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $176,000.

ILCB opened at $65.95 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04.

