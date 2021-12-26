Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Western Digital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,391,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $170,223,000 after purchasing an additional 73,290 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Western Digital by 264.1% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,328,000 after purchasing an additional 247,937 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 3,274.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 375,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after purchasing an additional 364,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 0.7% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.39. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.