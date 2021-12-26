Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.44% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 850.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SHE opened at $101.52 on Friday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $108.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.06.

