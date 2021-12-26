Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $51.08 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

