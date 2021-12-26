Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,554,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,555,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ameren by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,351,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,177,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth $1,886,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

NYSE:AEE opened at $87.02 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average of $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

