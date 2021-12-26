Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 15,401 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,401 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.