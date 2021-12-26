Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 34,818 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE:WY opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.15. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.