Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,133,000 after acquiring an additional 64,251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,732,000 after buying an additional 76,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,767,000 after buying an additional 117,415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,856,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 734,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,330,000 after buying an additional 30,638 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN opened at $95.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.17.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.