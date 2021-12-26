Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.80.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $352.21 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.27 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.71, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.97.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.