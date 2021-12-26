Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK opened at $913.92 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $925.80 and its 200-day moving average is $900.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $977.71.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

