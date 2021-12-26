WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,687 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.19% of WEC Energy Group worth $53,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

WEC stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.