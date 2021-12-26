WEMIX Price Up 28.9% This Week (WEMIX)

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for about $10.84 or 0.00021325 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $31.22 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

WEMIX Coin Trading

