WHALE (WHALE) Trading Up 4% This Week

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for $14.69 or 0.00028912 BTC on major exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $105.04 million and approximately $622,141.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WHALE has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00061110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.74 or 0.07994258 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,869.77 or 1.00121182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00073645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00052476 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,150,581 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

