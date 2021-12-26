WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.82 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $613.76 million and $7.53 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00031549 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00019655 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004893 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001718 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001231 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

