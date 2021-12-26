Wing Finance Market Cap Achieves $36.25 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.48 or 0.00032433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $36.25 million and $2.53 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance's total supply is 3,324,352 coins and its circulating supply is 2,199,352 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

