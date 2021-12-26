Wings (WINGS) Price Tops $0.0166 on Major Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. Wings has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $62.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wings has traded down 34.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00045491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

WINGS is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

